Saturday, February 11, 2023 – Former Ndaragua MP Jeremiah Kioni has come clean over his alleged ouster from the Jubilee Party and the party’s subsequent exit from Raila Odinga’s Azimio.

Speaking during the Azimio rally in Mavoko yesterday, Kioni urged Kenyans to dismiss the allegations, maintaining Jubilee would stick with the Opposition to the end.

He further maintained that former President Uhuru Kenyatta was still an integral part of the Jubilee Party.

“Those at the State House and elsewhere began a very dangerous plan affecting Kenyans. That is the plan to ensure Opposition parties have been bought and broken up to make sure no leaders remain to represent Kenyan citizens.

“Let me tell you that in Nakuru I hear that some people met in Nakuru led by those who went to State House recently and claimed that Jubilee is leaving Azimio. That is a lie. Jubilee will be in Azimio to the end. Uhuru Will be in Azimio to the end,” clarified Kioni.

Kioni accused the government of plotting to dismantle parties that were in Opposition.

“Those who have been paid by the government to dismantle Jubilee should leave the party and leave it to us,” he suggested.

He further castigated the current regime for the high cost of living despite their promises to lower the cost of common food prices within the first 100 days.

“We have a leader who cares about the people, Raila Odinga is fighting for the voiceless in the country,” he stated while praising the former Prime Minister.

Kioni was joined by leaders from the coalition including Raila Odinga and Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

