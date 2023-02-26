Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, February 25, 2023 – Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter and Tesla, on Friday night, February 24, confirmed that he has unblocked everyone on the microblogging platform, calling “negative feedback a good thing”.

The multi-billionaire clarified that everyone that he has ever blocked on Twitter has been unblocked, apart from scammers. He further recommended people to do the same thing to encourage negative feedback.

“I have unblocked everyone I blocked, apart from scammers. I recommend others do the same. Negative feedback is a good thing,” Musk tweeted on Saturday night, February 24.

Ever since Musk acquired the microblogging platform last year, he has been bringing in a lot of changes, including to his own personal Twitter account.

Earlier this month, Musk had locked his Twitter profile for 24 hours to test how account privacy affects the reach of private and public tweets.

The 51-year-old said that the test helped him identify some errors within Twitter’s system which the social networking platfomr has plans to address and fix soon.

Musk also said that the micro-blogging platform will make its algorithm “open source” next week, and improve it “rapidly”.

When Musk tweeted, “say what you want about me, but I acquired the world’s largest non-profit for $44B lol”, one user commented: “Right. Now open source it, then we’ll be truly impressed.”

To which the Twitter boss said “Prepare to be disappointed at first when our algorithm is made open source next week, but it will improve rapidly!”