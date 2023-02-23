Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, 23 February 2023 – A police officer attached to Eldoret Central police Station has committed suicide over his wife’s infidelity.

Constable Kiplagat Koskei is said to have resorted to alcohol abuse after discovering that his wife was cheating on him and after things got out of hand, he took his own life.

Eldoret West police boss Edward Masibo confirmed the incident and described the officer as disciplined and hardworking.

He further confirmed that the deceased has been having marital problems with his wife for a long time.

“The officer had resorted to alcohol abuse after discovering that his wife had been unfaithful to him and it is unfortunate that we lost him through such circumstances,” Masibo stated.

Masibo urged police officers to learn to share and open up about their family problems and challenges in life with others so that they can be assisted instead of committing suicide.

“Sometimes it is good to share one’s problems with others so that you can be assisted instead of resorting to taking your own life,” he advised.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.