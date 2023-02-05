Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, February 5, 2023 – An elderly ailing couple who live in New York, USA are finally happy after their ‘roommate from hell’ packed out following a court settlement.

The allegedly unsanitary and abusive 30-year old plus real estate agent known as Lawrence Lee, had been using legal loopholes for a year-and-a-half to avoid paying rent at the home of the elderly couple.

Eugene, who uses a wheelchair and suffers from Parkinson’s, and Nina, 75, who has dementia, began renting Lee a room for $992 a month three years ago.

The couple alleges Lee ‘ who hasn’t paid rent since June 2021 ‘ was physically and verbally abusive, ‘a serial eavesdropper and a filthy pig’ whose poor hygiene brought rodents and other pests to the apartment.

They said the experience was so upsetting that they’ve been in and out of hospitals for heart conditions and other ailments over it.

They also said the very thought of being around Lee was so unnerving that they relocated over a year ago to a Bronx nursing home, leaving Lee full access to their rent-subsidized, $2,200-a-month, three-bedroom, two-bathroom bargain while continuing to paying bills to avoid losing the apartment.

Earlier eviction proceedings by the Sarvers against Lee were held up for two years because he repeatedly applied for aid through the state’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program and then circumvented the system by re-applying after being rejected.

‘I’m so happy he’s out! He is a criminal ‘ sadistic and a dark presence in the apartment,’ an angry Eugene Sarver, 79 told the NY Post.

Both sides agreed to a settlement in December 2022, and Lee honored it by leaving the apartment on Tuesday this week.

Both parties are still in court over a separate civil case over at least $22,691 that Sarver and his wife Nina allege Lee owes them in unpaid rent, utility costs and other expenses on the apartment.

Now that Lee is out, the Sarvers say they are considering moving back to the apartment but also are weighing selling it to the building’s landlord for hefty sum, according to NY Post’s report.

LEE pictured packing his things out of the apartment