Friday, February 3, 2023 – Education CS Ezekiel Machogu is under siege following the alleged mass cheating in the 2022 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Examination (KCSE).

This is after Members of Parliament announced the beginning of investigations into the alleged cheating; a move that could expose Machogo badly, considering that he had given the results a clean bill of health despite many questions over the abnormal results of the last year’s exam.

In a statement, the National Assembly Committee on Education notified the public about forthcoming investigations on the allegations of gross malpractice in the 2022 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Examination (KCSE).

According to a statement from the Clerk of the National Assembly Samuel Njoroge, the departmental committee was set to launch an inquiry into the process of administering the exam and the role played by the Ministry of Education in response to the concerns raised about the 2022 KCSE results.

“The Committee has resolved to conduct a public inquiry into the allegations to determine the objectivity of these claims and make recommendations to the House,” the statement read in part.

The departmental committee will investigate, among other factors, the measures adopted by the Ministry to curb cases of exam cheating in a bid to ascertain whether or not they were adequate.

Members of the Committee will subject Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu and the entire ministry to scrutiny as they seek to establish the reality of their preparedness and commitment to preventing exam malpractices.

In addition, the Committee will carry out a comparative analysis of KCSE examination results registered from 2019 to the recently released 2022 in a move geared at determining whether the trajectory of the results was rational.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.