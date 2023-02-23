Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, February 23, 2023 – The Chairman of President William Ruto’s Council of Economic Advisors David Ndii has now said that President William Ruto didn’t promise cheap electricity when he was campaigning for the presidency last year.

In a statement on Thursday, Ndii insisted that they didn’t promise Kenyans cheap electricity in the Kenya Kwanza manifesto during campaigns.

He went on to say that on the high cost of electricity, Kenyans only have two options, one of which is to have it expensive, but available round the clock.

The second option, he said, was to have it cheap and be like South Africa where they only have power available for a few hours a day.

“On power bills, we have two choices. Costly power available 24/7, or cheap power available a few hours a day, like SA. If you cared to peruse our manifesto, you would have noted that cheap power does not feature in our pledges on electricity,” Ndii said.

His remarks come against the backdrop of complaints by Kenyans over the rising cost of electricity.

It is among the other factors that have made the cost of living expensive.

