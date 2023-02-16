Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, February 15, 2023 – Media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s wife, Cynthia has taken to her Twitter handle to reply a troll who prayed against her husband because of Big Brother Titans’ housemate, Yemi Cregx.

Ebuka had during the eviction show last Sunday, accused Yemi Cregx of trying to play two female housemates, Khosi and Blue Aiva. The troll who is a fan of Yemi did not take it likely and took to Twitter of attack the show’s host.

The troll with the handle @idowusucces3 wrote

‘‘I now pray every day against @Ebuka. Ebuka will never know peace until he undo what he has done against Yemi Cregx”

Cynthia spotted the comment and immediately expressed her displeasure.

See what she wrote below’