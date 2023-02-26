Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, February 25, 2023 – Dwyane Wade’s daughter’s been granted the official name and gender change she has always wanted.

New documents obtained by TMZ showed that an L.A. County judge just signed off on the new legal identity for Dwyane’s transgender 15-year-old.

Dwyane’s kid is now legally Zaya Malachi Airamis Wade and the judge also ruled in favor of her official gender change from male to female.

Dwyane and his current wife, Gabrielle Union, have been calling her Zaya for years after she came out as trans back in 2020. Her petition for the name and gender change has been making its way through the courts since last August.

The legal change came with some family drama as the retired NBA star and his ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches-Wade were at odds over the move.