Friday, 03 February 2023 – Dwayne Johnson has revealed his mother, Ata Johnson, was involved in a scary car accident and that she miraculously survived.

The 50-year-old actor on Thursday February 2, took to Instagram with an image of a red Cadillac vehicle with significant damage to the passenger’s side.

In the caption, Johnson thanked God that “she’s ok” and that ‘angels of mercy watched over my mom.’

“She’ll survive and continue to get evaluated,” he continued in the caption. “This woman has survived lung cancer, tough marriage, head on collision with a drunk driver, and attempted suicide. She’s a survivor, in ways that make angels and miracles real.”

Johnson went on to thank the Los Angeles Police and Fire Departments “for being so caring & focused,” and for “staying on [the] phone and talking me thru it all.”

Johnson, whose father Rocky Johnson died in January of 2020, urged his followers to show love to their parents.

‘I got one parent left, so if you still got your mom and dad make sure you hug ‘em hard, cos you never know when you’ll get that 3am call we never want to get’