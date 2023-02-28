Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 28 February 2023 – Controversial Mugithi singer Samidoh and his baby mama Karen Nyamu dazzled in matching outfits as they celebrated their daughter’s first birthday.

Guests who attended the colourful party were dressed in all-white outfits, but Nyamu and Samidoh wore only white tops and combat pants and caps.

The birthday party was hosted on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at Karen Nyamu’s posh residence.

A photo of the lovebirds at the birthday party has since gone viral and sparked reactions among Netizens.

The photo surfaced days after Samidoh’s wife Edday took to social media and called it quits.

She accused the singer of disrespecting her and put it clear that she won’t accept Karen Nyamu as her co-wife.

Below is a photo of Samidoh and Karen at their daughter’s birthday looking like a perfect couple.

