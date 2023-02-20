Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, February 20, 2023 – Malava MP Malulu Injendi found himself in unfamiliar territory after he was booed and heckled by a group of women in Kakamega after attempting to sell Kenya Kwanza in the Western region.

When he took to the podium, the Kenya Kwanza MP started discussing politics during the Western Women Conference at Masinde Muliro University.

Injendi urged those present at the event to rally behind Premier Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula, arguing the two had a better chance of succeeding President William Ruto.

“We (the Luhya community) have to think very hard before making (political) decisions. The Kalenjin community rallied behind President William Ruto for ten years because they saw a heartbeat away from succeeding former president Uhuru Kenyatta.

“We now have Mudavadi who is top on the list of Cabinet and Wetangula who leads Parliament, why should we not support them?” posed Injendi.

However, Injendi’s speech drew the ire of women who interrupted him with boos for close to one minute, forcing the event’s master of ceremony to take over the program and warn those present not to discuss politics

“We have now decided that no politics will be discussed here today,” she warned.

“I want to urge all speakers to come here and talk about things that will improve the lives of women in this great county of Kakamega. And please be brief,” she added.

Kakamega is largely an Azimio zone and trying to talk about Kenya Kwanza is like trying to sell pork in Saudi Arabia.

The county and the larger Luhya nation has been a stronghold of Azimio leader Raila Odinga for the last decade.

Mulembe women meeting at MMUST in Kakamega temporarily disrupted after Malava MP Malulu Injendi tried to lecture Azimio Leadership. The women shouted him down so badly. pic.twitter.com/n8wh6qN4BX — ƙɯƈ – Ƙ𝔞𝔫𝔲 𝔓𝔞𝔤𝔢 (@KWC_Congress) February 18, 2023

The Kenyan DAILY POST