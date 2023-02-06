Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, February 6, 2023 – A lady has shared a video on Tiktok showing the moment she confronted a randy man who tried to harass her sexually in a Nairobi matatu.

The shameless man was reportedly trying to lift her dress without her consent, thinking she was asleep.

In the video, the victim is seen calling out the man and lecturing him as other passengers watch.

She questions him why he is touching her without her consent and pushes him away.

The pervert is heard pleading innocence but the lady insists that he was trying to harass her sexually.

“Why are you touching me without my consent? You are a shameless man,’’ the lady rants.

Sharing the video on TikTok, she wrote, “This man shoved his entire hand inside my dress thinking I was sleeping. He needs to be ashamed of himself, we are no longer safe even in public’’.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.