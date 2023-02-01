Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 01 February 2023 – Popular daytime TV show Dr Phil is coming to an end after more than two decades on air.

The CBS program hosted by Dr. Phil McGraw, became a staple on daytime TV when it first aired in 2002. The show will now come to an end after 21 seasons at the end of the current 2022-2023 television season.

Announcing the end of the show, Dr. Phil McGraw who began his TV career on The Oprah Winfrey Show in the late 1990s, said in a statement;

I have been blessed with over 25 wonderful years in daytime television. With this show, we have helped thousands of guests and millions of viewers through everything from addiction and marriage to mental wellness and raising children. This has been an incredible chapter of my life and career, but while I’m moving on from daytime, there is so much more I wish to do.

Also reacting to the development, Steve LoCascio, President of CBS Media Ventures said in a statement;

Phil is a valued partner and member of the CBS/King World family, and while his show may be ending after 21 years, I’m happy to say our relationship is not.

Phil changed the daytime landscape as the force behind one of the most popular talk shows ever on daytime TV. We plan to be in the Dr. Phil business with the library for years to come and welcome opportunities to work together in the future.

Original episodes will continue to be shown during the 2022?2023 season, while the network plans to sell reruns for 2023-24 and beyond.

The announcement is coming after the departure of popular shows like Ellen DeGeneres, Maury Povich, Dr. Mehmit Oz, Wendy Williams and the panel-populated The Real and The Doctors.