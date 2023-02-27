Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 27 February 2023 – Renowned Kenyan politician and lawyer, DR. Ekuru Aukot, claims that Pokot bandits dared Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki on Sunday night by raiding Lomelo village in Turkana East Constituency where they torched several houses.

Aukot shared photos of the Sunday night attack on his Twitter account and alleged that the bandits were sending a message to the tough-talking CS.

“The Pokot bandits are adamant. This is Lomelo village in the Kapedo-Napeitom Ward, Turkana East Constituency. The Pokot bandits set it ablaze last night. CS Kindiki, uko wapi?” Aukot wrote.

“ Pokot bandits are simply telling CS Kindiki,: yours is just hot air,” he added.

The attack comes barely two weeks after the Government launched an operation to clear bandits from North Rift Region and recover illegal firearms

Kenyan police, backed up by the military, are conducting an operation in the Rift Valley Region to root out bandits who are attacking communities and security forces and stealing people’s livestock.

President William Ruto issued the order after three police officers were killed and eight others injured in an ambush in Kainuk, Turkana County.

