Monday, February 20, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed the reason why he will never forgive Azimio One Kenya Party leader, Raila Odinga.

Speaking at a church function in Kericho on Sunday, Gachagua vowed not to forgive Raila Odinga for taking former President Uhuru Kenyatta on a protest rally a fortnight ago

The second in command said Raila demeaned the former president’s stature by having him on top of a lorry to protest the current government’s win.

“But we cannot forgive him for what he did recently. He took our former president Uhuru whom we loved and respected. He took him out of retirement and took him on top of a lorry. He has really wronged us for doing that,” Gachagua said.

“Uhuru may have humiliated us, but he remained our leader. I am actually afraid that Raila will make him start hurling stones,” Gachagua added.

Two weeks ago, Uhuru was among rambunctious Azimio supporters who accompanied Raila to a protest rally in Kisumu.

During the rally, Uhuru said his support for Raila was still intact and he will be following Baba wherever he goes.

