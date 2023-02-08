Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, February 8, 2023 – The Deputy Commander Land Forces in Uganda, Major Gen Francis Takirwa has asked health workers to stop treating homosexuals in public health facilities.

Maj Gen Takirwa made the statement on Sunday, February 5, 2023, when the Uganda People?s Defence Forces (UPDF) commissioned and handed over different projects to Mbarara District residents at the headquarters in Bwizibwera.

“Don’t use our health facilities to treat homosexuals, someone comes with pampers leaking and wants treatment because he made a decision as if he didn’t have brains. No. No. This is too much and unacceptable,’ Maj Gen Takirwa said.

He said such practices are shameful and should not be accepted.

“Someone comes and starts doing such shameful, unnatural, un-African practices and you keep quiet. Something just a dog which you give food on the ground can’t do but you with brains who eats on a plate can do, it?s shameful. God is about to fix us, and prepare yourselves for doing some of these practices even dogs can’t do,’ he said.

The UPDF handed over a renovated health center IV outpatient department block and two new classroom blocks at Kariro Muslim Primary School, both in Bwizibwera, Rutooma Town council. They also renovated Karuyenje Primary School in Rwanyamahembe Sub County and handed over four mattresses, a hospital delivery bed, detergents and dustbins.

Takirwa said the army handed over the projects and items to appreciate the civilians who made sacrifices during the liberation struggle.

‘We came from the civilian community, they sacrificed a lot for us and it?s our core responsibility to continue working for them and we will always be happy to be part of the civilian population,’ he added.