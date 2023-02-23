Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, February 23, 2023 – Cardi B is nearing the end of her community service for the strip club assault she was involved in.

The rapper pleaded guilty in September 2022 to two misdemeanor charges that came in connection with the 2018 strip club brawl in Queens, New York.

She accepted a plea deal that handed her a three-year order of protection from the women involved in the scuffle, plus 15 days of community service.

However, by the time the deadline for completion of community service came in January 2023, she had completed zero hours.

Consequently, she was ordered to appear before a judge in New York City earlier this year.

On Jan. 17, in Queens County Criminal Court, she was given until March 1 to complete her required 15 days of community service.

She began her community service on Thursday, Jan. 19

As the March 1 deadline approaches, Cardi is rushing to finish her community service.

She took to Twitter on Wednesday, Feb. 22, to share a photo of her dressed for community service.

She captioned the photo: “On my way to serve some community service time …..DONT COMMIT CRIMES!”