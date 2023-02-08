Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 08 February 2023 – A Kakamega girl who scored 319 marks has written a goodbye letter to her father, who allegedly refused to help her further her education.

In the letter, the girl cites facing rejection from family members and goes ahead to ask him not to bury her in case her lifeless body is found.

“It seems I am causing you an inconvenience by asking to be taken to school. It is alright, I respect your decision as you are my father.

“However, you will never see me again in your lifetime. If my body is found, do not trouble yourselves burying it. And should we meet, please bypass me as you have never known me before. Goodbye,” she wrote in Swahili.

See the viral letter.

