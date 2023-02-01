Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 01 February 2023 – The charges filed against NBA star, Amar Stoudemire, following an alleged domestic violence incident at his home in December 2022, have been dismissed.

It was reported earlier that Amar was accused of striking one of his teen daughters across the face at least twice. The 40-year-old has repeatedly denied the allegation, saying he would never lay a finger on another human being.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office told CBS Miami on Tuesday, January 31, that the charges related to the December 2022 incident have been dropped due to the failure of the victim to cooperate in the prosecution of the criminal case.

Speaking to TMZ Sport after the case was dismissed, Amar;

“A little over a month ago, my family’s world was turned upside down as I faced allegations that we all knew to be untrue which I instantly and publicly denied.

“Today, I’m grateful that after a full investigation, all charges were dismissed. Fortunately, my family and most importantly, my incredible children are all doing well. My faith in the goodness we all possess has never wavered and has never been greater. My love for my family is without limits.

“I am appreciative of all the respect and support received from family, friends and colleagues. Now that this chapter is closed, I look forward to all the great moments ahead with my family.”