Friday, February 3, 2023 – As the condolence messages continue to trickle in over the death of quintuplets born at Nakuru Level Five Hospital after only a few hours, doctors who delivered the babies claim that it was just a matter of time before the babies died.

Speaking to the media, the Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. Aisha Maina explained that five newborns had minimal chances of survival as they were underweight.

According to her, the internal organs of the newborns had not fully developed due to their weight.

She noted that the newborns weighed between 500 grams and 650 grams.

The five were also born prematurely as their mother – Margaret Wairimu- went into labour at seven months.

This forced medics at the facility to place the four girls and a boy on life support after birth.

However, barely 24 hours after they were born, the newborns were confirmed dead.

“She (the mother) was immediately admitted and placed under observation by specialists until she went into labour and underwent an emergency caesarean section.”

“Because the pregnancy was at seven months, the babies were born with very low weights,” the doctor stated then.

The birth of the five kids made headlines on Wednesday after their father, Simon Ndung’u – a matatu driver, pleaded with Kenyans for support.

The Kenyan DAILY POST