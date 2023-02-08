Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, February 8, 2023 – Disgraced Porn star, Ron Jeremy has been committed to a state mental health hospital after being found incompetent to stand trial on rape and other charges, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles District Attorney said on Tuesday, February 7.

Jeremy can be held for up to two years, said Greg Risling, spokesperson for the district attorney’s office. A hearing on Jeremy’s progress is scheduled for May 8.

The former adult entertainer, 69, was indicted on 30 counts of sexual abuse – after being accused by 21 victims, some of who were as young 15 years old. He had pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors allege Jeremy – born Ronald Jeremy Hyatt – restrained some of the women and raped or sodomized them and had sex with others who were sleeping or unconscious.

But in January, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Ronald S. Harris ruled that Jeremy was not competent to assist in his defense, according to his attorney, Stuart Goldfarb. Harris said the former porn star suffered from ‘incurable neurocognitive decline’, after medical reports said he has dementia, is ‘incoherent’, and suffers from hearing loss.

Jeremy was among the biggest names in the adult film industry, appearing in more than 2,000 movies starting in the 1970s. He had been in prison since his arrest in 2020.

A hearing on whether to place Jeremy in a state hospital will be held next month, the Associated Press said.

Lianne Young, a former British porn star who went by the name of Billie Britt, accused Jeremy of assaulting her at a Halloween party on the Sunset Strip in 2000.

She was dressed in a bikini at the former House of Blues during a porn industry Halloween party when she says Jeremy shoved her onto a table and forced himself inside her.

According to Young, the ordeal last only a matter of seconds, as she fought Jeremy off of her. Young said at least three other industry execs watched the assault unfold, however, none of them reacted.

‘People were just like, “That’s Ron”,’ Young said.

Speaking after discovering the defendant would not stand trial due to his mental incompetency, Young said she felt ‘numb’.

She told the LA Times: ‘They were aware of his condition before getting us all involved.