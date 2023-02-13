Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, February 12, 2023 – Dillon Jordan, a Hollywood movie producer who was behind Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Kindergarten Teacher has been sentenced to five years in prison after he admitted operating a prostitution service for well-known producers for seven years.

Jordan, 50, provided women to wealthy clients for up to $15,000 and organized sex parties in the U.S. and abroad.

During sentencing, Manhattan US District Judge John P. Cronan told Jordan, of Lake Arrowhead, California, that he would have imposed a harsher sentence if he was allowed due to the permanent physical and emotional scars the women sustained.

One victim who testified in court said that she had suffered brain damage after being forced by Jordan to take drugs and prostitute her body.

Jordan pleaded guilty to a conspiracy count and five years was the maximum sentence available.

Jordan is listed as a producer on films including the 2018 film The Kindergarten Teacher which featured two-time Oscar nominee Maggie Gyllenhaal, and the 2019 movie The Kid, which starred Ethan Hawke and Chris Pratt.

Prosecutors said Jordan operated the business from 2010 to 2017 through a purported party and event planning company and his actual movie production company.

The US Attorney’s office had been asking for a fine of $10,000 to $95,000 and for Jordan to fork over $1.4 million.

They said in a presentence submission that Jordan tried to parlay his prostitution business to produce legitimate movies, since several investors and well-known producers were also clients of his prostitution ring.

Jordan was the president and CEO of PaperChase Films, which he founded in 2013 about three years after the alleged prostitution ring began.

At least one client invested $250,000 in Jordan’s movie projects, they said.

Prosecutors claim Jordan opened ‘multiple bank accounts’ in the name of the two businesses which he allegedly used to accept cash, wire, and check payments for prostitution services and then pay out the women.

Jordan allegedly tried to hide the nature of the check payments by describing them as, among other things: modeling fees, massage therapy fees, appearance fees and consulting fees.

At sentencing, Jordan apologized to the victims.

One victim who spoke during the two-hour hearing said she nearly died a decade ago when Jordan invited her to a party and then fed her a mix of drugs that left her permanently brain damaged.

‘I never wanted to prostitute my body,’ she said, pausing to collect herself before urging the maximum sentence.

The judge said prison was appropriate for a man who operated a prostitution ring that earned him at least $1.4 million.

‘To be sure, this was an illegal operation that Dillon Jordan ran and one that caused real harm to real women. And, as we saw today, permanent harm,’ the judge said.

Prosecutors said Jordan was released from a prison in Cuba in 2010 after serving eight years for sex crimes there, and he immediately began linking wealthy individuals he knew with high-end prostitutes, charging between $3,000 and $15,000 per encounter.

The government said he pocketed about 40 percent of the fee. They said he once boasted that 75 women worked for him, including some he sent abroad to a madam in the United Kingdom.

In a presentence submission, defense lawyers wrote that Jordan entered the sex industry after a ‘horrific childhood that was replete with physical, sexual, and psychological abuse’ but left the prostitution business in 2017 and established himself in the film business before becoming a home design consultant.

They said he was not a traditional pimp, but rather was paid fees to organize parties with adult sex workers or to arrange large events, or to book women to attend bachelor parties and adult-themed shows.