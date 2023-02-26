Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, February 26, 2023 – Undated photos of controversial Mugithi singer Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh and popular blogger Pauline Njoroge have surfaced on social media and sparked reactions.

Samidoh, a well-known womanizer, has in the past confessed that he has an appetite for beautiful women.

Netizens are wondering whether he managed to open Pauline Njoroge’s ‘servers’

See the photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.