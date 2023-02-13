Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, February 13, 2023 – In a bid to catch the eye of President William Ruto, former Kisii Governor James Ongwae made a passionate appeal to the president on behalf of the Lower Nyanza region three months after ditching ODM.

In a press release yesterday, Ongwae assured Ruto of his firm support and invited him to visit the region whenever he pleased.

The former county chief vowed to mobilise other leaders from the region to support him because he believed that the Head of State has good plans for the people of the region.

“The president left a lot of goodies in their region not to mention the many projects he initiated. We condemn any attempt to cause uneasiness with the aim of derailing the visit.

“Omogusii is interested in developmental projects that will address the needs of more than 1.2 million people living within the diminishing land size,” the letter read in part.

Ongwae further lauded the inclusion of his community in the government through the appointment of Ezekiel Machogu as the Cabinet Secretary (CS) for Education.

He rallied other leaders from the region to rally behind their own despite the backlash over the announcement of the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) results.

On the flip side, he sent a stern warning to the Azimio coalition party against staging their public engagement fora in the region.

“I urge and plead with our leaders and people not to accept any shenanigans that are meant to paint our community as rebellious and to disadvantage our region from receiving the much-planned developmental projects,” he wrote.

Ongwae ditched ODM in November 2022 citing ill-treatment by the party through political patronage by individuals whom he accused of sidelining the region.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.