Sunday, 19 February 2023 – Vocal Kenya Kwanza blogger and digital strategist Dennis Itumbi has reportedly landed a multimillion Government tender.

According to reports by Daily Nation, the lucrative contract that Itumbi secured was previously awarded to a prominent businessman who has since fallen out with Ruto’s administration.

The businessman won the contract during the Mwai Kibaki era and retained it through the Uhuru Kenyatta administration.

So lucrative is the deal that Itumbi doesn’t need a Government appointment.

Last month, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said that although Itumbi has no office he does a lot behind the scenes.

“Many of you wonder what is the work of Itumbi. His office is come here go there…He is a close friend of our President,” Gachagua said.

Below is a snippet from Daily Nation, revealing how Itumbi’s fortunes have changed for the better.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.