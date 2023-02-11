Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, February 11, 2023 – Nyamira and Kisii residents on Friday took to the streets accusing President William Ruto of trying to terrorize former Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i.

This is after reports emerged that there was an alleged raid at Matiangi’s home in Karen on Wednesday night and police were planning to arrest him over corruption allegations.

The residents who were chanting ‘’ Matiangi wetu’ urged Ruto to concentrate on building the economy and leave Matiang’i alone.

The residents urged Ruto to let Matiang’i retire peacefully and not to practice revenge politics.

“If you touch Matiang’i, be ready to face consequences,” the residents told Ruto.

They further stated if Ruto wants to revenge, he should start with former President Uhuru Kenyatta who was Matiangi’s boss.

However, details have emerged that the alleged raid on Matiangi’s home was stage managed by Azimio One Kenya Alliance to cause panic in the country.

Here is the video of the demonstrations in Gusiiland.

