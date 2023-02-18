Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, February 18, 2023 – All Saints Cathedral Provost Dr. Sammy Wainaina has challenged President William Ruto to declare his wealth as one of the ways to fight corruption in the government.

Speaking during an interview, Wainaina said that before Ruto goes for the so-called thieves, like former CS Fred Matiang’i, he must also have clean hands.

The Provost schooled the president on four things Kenya needs in order to be liberated from corruption and key economic challenges.

According to him, Ruto needs to reduce the cost of running the government and make corruption very expensive.

“The government is too expensive to run. If you look at the cars ministers use, why do we need fuel guzzlers? Why can’t we go to 2000cc? Let us cut on the loot we see in this country…. cut on expenditure and make corruption very expensive,” said Dr. Wainaina.

“Imprison 10 serious guys and take their wealth and that of their families. Kenyans will fear corruption. But when we see our leaders live a certain life, all of us will live like that. leaders create cultures. And one of the cultures the president would do is to declare his wealth. Let him declare his wealth and everyone else in government should declare. Let this government be known as a government that has zero tolerance on corruption,” he added

Secondly, he urged the President to nurture a culture of work ethic in the country, stating this would also go a long way in combating corruption in the country.

Thirdly, he pointed out that the country needs to embrace the use of modern technology, noting that technology would address the food challenges facing the country.

Lastly, Dr. Wainaina highlighted that the country needs to cut on imports, stating that Kenya needs to be a producing country not an importing country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.