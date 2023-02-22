Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, February 22, 2023 – Sandra Iheuwa has said deadbeat parents do not deserve any mercy from their children.

She said this while reacting to the viral video of a daughter calling out the father who abandoned her while she was growing up but returned recently to eat her food.

Sandra said even if deadbeat parents are forgiven, the children abandoned by such parents should keep them far away.

Sandra, who shares a child with music executive Ubi Franklin and businessman Steve Thompson, has accused both men of being deadbeat.