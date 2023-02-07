Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, February 7, 2023 – A woman who had been declared dead and placed in a funeral home, came back to life over the weekend.

The bizarre case unfolded when the 82-year-old woman was pronounced dead at 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Water’s Edge Rehab and Nursing Center in Port Jefferson, New York, on the North Shore of Long Island.

She was transported to the O.B. Davis Funeral Home in Miller Place.

However, shortly after 2 p.m., the woman was found to be breathing, police said.

Funeral home staffers made the shocking discovery and the octogenarian was then brought to an area hospital, Suffolk County police said.

Her current condition is unknown.

Last week, an Iowa nursing home was fined $10,000 for similarly pronouncing a hospice patient dead and shipping her to a nursing home when she was actually alive.

A funeral home worker unzipped the body bag the 66-year-old woman was inside and found her ‘gasping for air.’

The staffer called 911 and the woman was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was confirmed to be breathing, but unresponsive.

The woman was returned to hospice and died two days later surrounded by family members.