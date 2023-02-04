Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, 04 February 2023 – A middle-aged Nairobi lady identified as Loise Wanjiku is said to have died under mysterious circumstances while in the company of friends.

Reports indicate that the deceased lady, who was an aspiring model, was beaten to death by her close friends.

However, they are trying to cover up her death by lying that she committed suicide by jumping off a building.

A doctor’s report indicated that she died as a result of internal bleeding.

No suspect has been arrested in the connection with the murder even as her family cry for justice.

Loise was full of life from the videos that she posted on Tiktok before she died.

She was a very young lady with a bright future ahead but her precious life has been cut short by the same people she trusted and called friends.

May her soul rest in peace.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.