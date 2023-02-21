Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, February 21, 2023 – Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has ordered lawyer Danstan Omari to appear before the agency on Wednesday to shed more light on the alleged police presence at former Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi’s home in Karen, a fortnight ago.

In the summons to Omari, the officers say they are investigating the offense of publication of false information and they believe Omari has information that can assist in investigations.

He was ordered to appear at DCI Kiambu road before police senior superintendent Michael Sang on Wednesday at 9:30 am without fail.

“Failure to comply with the requisition constitutes an offence liable to prosecution,” DCI said.

Lawyer Omari was vocal about an alleged raid at Matiangí early this month.

Omari said the former CS had summoned his lawyers and they rushed there to witness what was happening.

“I can confirm to every Kenyan in this country that the life of Matiang’i is at risk.

“We don’t know the intention of wanting to invade Matiang’i’s home at this time of the night.

“We don’t know why they want to arrest him and where they want to take him,” he claimed.

However, police and EACC detectives denied involvement in the alleged raid.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.