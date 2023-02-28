Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 28 February 2023 – Controversial Senator Karen Nyamu has penned a sweet birthday message to her daughter as she turns 1 year old.

She shared photos of the adorable baby girl that she sired with Samidoh and showered her with love.

The mother of three, who gave birth in February 2022 in the middle of campaigns, described her daughter as smart and cheeky.

“My bottom-up baby has turned a year old! Well, little princess, your reign over the kingdom of our hearts has reached a full year, and you looked absolutely angelic today at your birthday celebrations. You’re smart you’re cheeky and you’re destined for greatness baby,” she wrote.

She hosted a birthday at her posh residence to celebrate her daughter’s birthday.,

Samidoh was among those in attendance.

See photos of the cute baby girl.

