Saturday, 11 February 2023 – Customers were filmed sleeping on the floor at an ATM booth.

The video was recorded at 3:47am on Saturday, Feb. 11.

The customers, hoping to be the first to get cash if money is fed into the machine, are seen passing the night at an ATM in Abuja.

This comes as cash shortage persists in Nigeria.

Watch the video below