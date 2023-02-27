Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, February 27, 2023 – Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria has rudely responded to former Kiambu County Governor, William Kabogo, who opposed his plan of closing China Square.

Moses Kuria ordered the Supermarket to close on Sunday over what he termed unfair business competition.

However, Kabogo opposed the idea and said Kenya is a capitalistic market and everyone should be allowed to set up a business and sell at any margin.

Kabogo further said he visited China Square and bought a cabro brush at Sh 400 and in Gikomba the same brush was selling at Sh 950.

“Kenya is a capitalist economy, we can’t close China square at the pretense of protecting local retailers, in other words, Kenyans buy commodities at expensive prices, so who should we protect more? I purchased a cabro brush at CS at Ksh.400 which at Gikomba is Ksh.950. Who is fooling who?”

However, in a fast response, Kuria said Kabogo is among wealthy Kenyans who are flocking to the supermarket with choppers and expensive cars without caring about the plight of small-scale businessmen and women in Gikomba, Eastleigh and Kamukunji, who will not afford a meal and school fees for their children if China square is allowed to operate.

“At least you had a car (or a chopper) to drive to China square, the heaven for elite shoppers who don’t care about the children of Gikomba traders who have no school fees,” Kuria tweeted.

