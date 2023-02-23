Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, February 23, 2023 – Public Service and Gender Cabinet Secretary, Aisha Jumwa, has come to the defence of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who is on the receiving end for saying that Kenya Kwanza Government is like a company and those who voted for it are its shareholders.

Gachagua, who spoke at a function in Kericho County last Saturday, said they will prioritise those who backed their presidential bid when it comes to sharing opportunities in government.

The DP said his role at State House is to ensure regions that backed them get development before those that did not.

“This government is a shares company. It has the owners who have majority shares, those with minority shares and those that don’t have any shares,” Gachagua said.

“You invested in this company owned by William Ruto and Rigathi Gachagua you must harvest. You invested and your time to harvest is now… Even they (the opposition) will harvest, but they have to wait for you to finish harvesting.”

Though Gachagua has been criticised over the remarks, Jumwa claimed that Kenyans did not understand the context of Gachagua’s sentiments because different messages are meant for different audiences.

“Watu Wanasema ati Naibu wa Rais alisema ati atahudumia watu walimuunga mkono Rais, Mimi nataka kusema kwamba Kuna mambo unaeza sema ukiwa na watu fulani, sasa inategemea alikuwa amekaa na akina nani na alikuwa anaongea na akina nani. (Some people claim that the deputy president said he will serve those people who supported the president but they did not understand the context and the message),” Jumwa said.

Quoting the bible, Jumwa said everyone will reap what they sow because you cannot expect rewards from people you did not support during campaigns.

Kusema tu ukweli wa Mungu kwa sisi tunaosoma Bibilia, kitabu cha Wagalatia 6:7-8 inasema tusimdhihaki Mungu na tusijidanganye kwamba kile unachokipanda ndicho utakachokivuna hilo sio Rigathi Gachagua alisema na sio Mimi ndicho Bibilia inachokisema.

“Watu waache kusimanga Naibu wa Rais. (If we say the truth, the Bible is very clear in Galatians 6:7-8, it says you will reap what you sow, people should stop criticising the second in command),” Jumwa stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.