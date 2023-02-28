Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, February 28, 2023 – The government of President William Ruto has vowed to sack all public servants who have attained the retirement age of 60 years.

Public Service CS Aisha Jumwa has suspended all the extensions of people beyond retirement age to work in Ruto’s government.

According to Jumwa, scores of public officers had put in a formal request to extend their employment contracts.

However, the CS expressly warned that no one would be allowed to continue being on the government’s payroll once they attain mandatory retirement age.

“It has come to the attention of the Public Service department that public officers who have attained mandatory age are making numerous appeals for an extension.”

“I request all extension review cases be suspended and any existing cases be revoked to enable proper legislation and succession management guidelines to be implemented across the Public Service,” the CS directed.

Jumwa noted that she was guided by the Public Service Commission Act, amended in 2009 and 2020.

With CS Jumwa’s directive, public officers who had attained the mandatory age of 60 and 65 for persons living with disability will transition into retirement with immediate effect according to the Act.

However, Ruto critics have said Jumwa’s directive is targeting none other than Opposition Chief Raila Odinga who is now 77 years of age and still giving the government headache.

According to critics, Ruto wants Raila to retire from politics so that he can have some breathing space.

