Monday, February 6, 2023 – Superstar footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo turned 38 on Sunday and he celebrated his big day with three birthday cakes.

The Portuguese star posted a picture on Instagram of himself celebrating with family and friends, including his partner Georgina Rodriguez and his son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.

Ronaldo wrote on Instagram: ‘Thank you everyone for all the birthday messages. Grateful to have spent the day with my family and friends.’

Ronaldo joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr following his acrimonious departure from Manchester United after he criticised the club during an interview with Piers Morgan

He became the highest-paid earner in sports following his move to Al-Nassr. Ronaldo signed a deal worth $175million-a-year, with his contract running until June 2025.