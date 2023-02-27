Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, February 26, 2023 – Cristiano Ronaldo and his son, Cristiano Jr met legendary heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson as they watched Tommy Fury beat Jake Paul in a private box in Saudi Arabia.

The Al-Nassr superstar who attended the match shared a picture to Instagram of himself posing with Iron Mike, 56, and Cristiano Jnr, 12.

The British Love Island star beat American former YouTuber Paul via a split decision in Diriyah on Sunday evening, February 26.