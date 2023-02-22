Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, February 22, 2023 – A Spanish court rejected a request by Brazilian footballer, Dani Alves to be released from jail on remand as the investigation over an alleged sexual assault in a Barcelona nightclub continues, the regional court said on Tuesday February 21.

The 39-year-old, who has denied any wrongdoing, was jailed on remand without bail on January 20 after a local woman filed a complaint last month about an event at the exclusive Sutton nightclub in the city centre.

Police are investigating and the case remains open over a crime of sexual assault.

Alves’ lawyer had asked for him to be released on bail if he surrendered his passport and wore an electronic tag, arguing that he had family ties in Spain.

However, the court rejected the arguments and ordered him to remain on remand at the Brians 2 prison on the outskirts of Barcelona.

‘There is a high risk of fleeing as… the severe punishment he faces in the present case, the strong evidence of wrongdoing and his economic might would make it possible for him… to leave Spain at any time,’ the court said.

In Spain, a claim of rape is investigated under the general accusation of sexual assault and convictions can lead to jail time of between four and 15 years.