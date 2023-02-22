Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, February 22, 2023 – A couple have angered beachgoers after they were seen publicly having sex in the sand.

A bizarre video shows the frisky couple frolicking on Henley Beach in Adelaide, Australia.

They were eventually confronted by a local who was upset at their risqué display taking place near children.

When approached by the bystander, the man apologized.

“Yeah, 100 percent sorry for doing that in front of kids,” the man said on camera.

Footage of the pair on top of each other as beachgoers walked by made its way to social media, with many slamming them for having no shame.