Friday, February 24, 2023 – A councillor taking part in a Zoom meeting took his laptop into the bathroom, apparently thinking his camera was off, before stripping fully nude and hopping in the shower.

The Social Democratic (PSD) councillor from Romania shocked his fellow colleagues when he appeared on the screen in the buff when the chairman of the meeting called for attendance.

Alberto-Iosif Caraiani then proceeded to look down the camera revealing his shirtless body and wet hair up close.

Caraian was then seen calmly wiping the water away from his face while the chairperson did their best not to smirk.

He eventually became aware that the camera was on, before doing some agitated clicks at the screen with no success while members of the meeting broke out in laughter.

Some people in the meeting shouted at Caraian to turn the camera off, but his panic seemingly overwhelmed him and he said: “But I can’t hang up, I can’t hang up, I apologise profusely. I have a bad cold, but I don’t know how to hang up.”

The councillor eventually managed to exit the call before returning later on in more appropriate work attire.

He also addressed the gaffe on his personal Facebook page, writing: “Technology still plays tricks. Unfortunately, haste has spoken! I apologise for the unfortunate incident… Apologies once again to everyone!”