Wednesday, 01 February 2023 – The Kenya Medical Practitioners And Dentists Union (KMPDU) has released a press statement after a young Doctor committed suicide in Machakos County.

Dr. Fred Wambua ended his life last weekend after struggling to secure employment and left a suicide note.

He addressed the suicide note to his sister and explained how it was heartbreaking for him to watch his poor family suffer, despite educating him.

Dr. Wambua had completed his attachment at Kangundo Level 4 Hospital and had tried to look for a job in vain before he committed suicide.

KMPDU urged the Government to look into the plight of doctors.

According to the union, most doctors are overworked and unpaid, leading to depression.

The union further decried over lack of jobs among young doctors.

Below is the press statement by KMPDU.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.