Tuesday, February 21, 2023 – Popular Kenyan comedian, Eric Omondi, has been roughed up by police after he led a demo outside Parliament buildings protesting against the high cost of living and heavy taxation by President William Ruto‘s regime.

Omondi was accompanied by heavily-built men who were shirtless like him with chains around their necks and carrying banners whose writings were about the increased cost of unga, electricity, fuel, and high taxes.

They were chanting “Vijana msilale bado mapambano”

Eric declared that if they are not allowed to see Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula after 20 minutes of sitting at the gate, they will be forced to storm in because Kenyans are suffering and he had gone to speak for them.

True to his words, Eric tried to storm into the parliamentary compound but was roughed up by the police and arrested.

Below is the video of Eric Omondi being roughed up and arrested by the police.

The Kenyan DAILY POST