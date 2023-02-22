Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, February 22, 2023 – The Interim Management Committee (IMC) has suspended Auwal Mohammed, the camp commandant of Shooting Stars FC, for urinating on the playing pitch during their Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) game against Akwa United.

The league management in a letter to the club said the 3SC official carried out the “despicable act” during the team’s 2-2 draw against Akwa United on Sunday at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan.

IMC adjudged that Muhammed’s display “is capable of bringing the game to disrepute” and slammed him with a one-year suspension from all NPFL-related activities.

The club was also fined N500,000 for “failing to control the conduct of your official.”

“You are in breach of Rule C1.1 of the Frameworks and Rules of the Nigeria Premier football League, in that on Sunday 19 of February 2023 in the course of Match Day 9 Fixture: Shooting Stars SC vs. Akwa United FC, your comp commandant, Auwal Mohammed, was spotted urinating on the playing pitch, which is a despicable act that is capable of bringing the game to disrepute,” the letter reads.

“You are in breach of Rule C9 of the Frameworks and Rules of the Nigeria Premier football League, in that on Sunday 19 of February 2023, in the course of Match Day 9 Fixture: Shooting Stars SC vs. Akwa United FC you failed to control the conduct of your officials which resulted in Mr Auwal Mohammed urinating on the playing pitch in the full glare of the general public.

“Consequently, the NPFL hereby impose on you the following sanctions: a) A fine of Five Hundred Thousand Naira only (N500,000) for bringing the game to disrepute and failing to control the conduct of your official. b) An order suspending Auwal Mohammed from all NPFL-related activities for period of one year, effective immediately.”

3SC are currently seventh in group A of the abridged NPFL season, with just two wins from nine games.