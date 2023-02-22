Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, February 22, 2023 – A municipality in South Africa has announced it will charge its staff members for misconduct after pictures surfaced on social media showing them sitting and sleeping on top of graves.

Though it is unclear when the pictures were taken, The Witness reported that the workers are from the municipal’s parks department which is responsible for the cleaning of parks and public facilities.

In a statement released on Monday February 20, Msunduzi municipality in Kwa-Zulu Natal province said it was aware of what it termed “disturbing photographs.”

“The municipality will not condone such behaviour and can confirm that processes are in place for the implicated employees to be charged for misconduct and for putting the municipality in disrepute,” the statement read

People hold graveyards and tombstones in very high regard as spiritual places where they honour loved ones’ memories.