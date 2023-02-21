Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, February 21, 2023 – Footballer, Christian Atsu’s twin, Christiana Atsupie Twasam, was overwhelmed by emotions as her brother’s remains arrived in Ghana.

The former Chelsea and Newcastle United star was killed in the devastating earthquake in Turkey. His death was announced on Saturday, February 18, by his agent Nana Sechere, who said the player’s body was found 12 days after the disaster hit Turkey and Syria, claiming more than 44,000 lives.

The coffin containing the body of Christian Atsu arrived at the Kotoka International Airport in Ghana on Sunday night, February 19. The coffin was carried by Pallbearers onto his final resting place.

Following the arrival of Atsu’s body, his twin sister, Christiana who was clearly emotional was led away from the airport by a family member.

Atsu had been scheduled to fly out of southern Turkey hours before the quake, but Hatayspor’s manager said the Ghanaian opted to stay with the club after scoring the game-winning goal in a Super Lig match on February 5.

Atsu is survived by his wife, Marie-Claire Rupio, and three children, two sons, and a daughter.