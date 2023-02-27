Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, February 27, 2023 – China Square, a business hub located at Unicity Mall along Thika Road, has been closed indefinitely.

This follows the review of its business model as well as pressure from the government of President William Ruto.

In a statement yesterday, China Square management revealed that the decision was influenced by three key issues the business has faced since it opened on January 29, 2023.

First, the management admitted that it was unable to handle the high volume of traffic flow of customers daily.

Second is the bad shopping experience that was caused by the shortage of tills leading to long queues from customers.

The third hindrance was attributed to misleading statements and over-expectations by customers across social media.

“Some of the statements on the internet have been misleading people, and some customers have overrated our services which have created unrealistic expectations. We need to close down and give a cooling down period,” the statement read in part.

China Square noted that they were committed to the satisfaction of their customers and hence would work on the issues in a bid to offer excellent and quality services.

“We take the safety and satisfaction of our customers seriously and are committed to resolving these issues as quickly as possible. We will keep you updated on any developments.

“We appreciate your understanding and support during this time. We are committed to providing you with the best service possible, and we hope to have the opportunity to serve you again soon,” the statement continued.

China Square store had caused chaos and disruptions in the market with the majority of Kenyans shifting allegiance towards Chinese-based trade because of low prices; something that rattled Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria who revealed his intentions of locking out the Chinese traders from the business.

Kuria advocated for Kenyatta University Vice Chancellor Paul Wainaina, to purchase all spaces from the mall traders and reserve them for local traders.

