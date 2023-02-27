Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, February 27, 2023 – Chinese investors have warned President William Ruto of serious consequences if his government continues discriminating against them.

This is in reference to Trade and Investment CS Moses Kuria’s diatribe against Chinese traders where he ordered them to be kicked out of UniCity Mall where they are operating the China Square store which offers goods at the cheapest prices in town and which has been closed down indefinitely due to Kuria’s remarks.

In a statement issued by the Kenya China Chamber of Commerce (KCCC), the Chinese investors called for the Kenyan government to guarantee a conducive business environment following the indefinite closure of China Square.

According to the Chamber, Kuria’s remarks were made without any consultations from all parties involved. KCCC noted that the remarks contravened Kenya’s policy of enabling an equitable and non-bias environment for trade and investments.

“We feel discriminated and don’t sit well with the remarks of the Cabinet Secretary for Investments, Trade and Industry to Kenyatta University Vice Chancellor to buy out the lease for China Square at the Unicity Mall.”

“This was uttered without any further consultations from all parties involved and not considering the repercussions of such statements which are contrary to Kenya’s investment promotion and protection regime that has always been equitable, non-arbitrary and non-discriminatory,” the statement read in part.

The Chinese investors argued that their role in employment creation and contribution to the Kenyan economy is aligned with the Kenya Kwanza manifesto which seeks to lower the cost of living in the country.

“We are therefore requesting the Government of Kenya for a healthy environment to enable us to do business and trade in peace and contribute to Kenya’s growth and development through employment creation and contribution to Kenya’s tax revenue.”

“The Chinese Nationals are open to working and collaborating with Kenyan traders to lower the cost of living for Kenyans. Our goal is not to compete but rather, to develop our economies,” the statement read in part.

