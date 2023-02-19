Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, February 19, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his allies are now a persona non-grata in government offices.

This is after they were banned from visiting any government offices or seeking help from President William Ruto by Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot.

Aaron Cheruiyot faulted a section of Azimio governors and leaders who spite the national government from which they request development.

This is in reference to the Azimio rally in Kisii where Siaya Governor James Orengo and his Kisii counterpart Simba Arati faulted the government for failing on its mandate since its installation.

Arati was quoted referring to the government as a system of bandits that Kenyans ought to do away with.

The governor further added that he would not bow down to the Ruto-led administration to seek development.

This came a few weeks after Arati had met with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and pledged support to the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Speaking while accompanying Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in Nakuru yesterday, Cheruiyot accused the Azimio leaders of double standards which should not be condoned.

He warned the leaders against seeking the national government’s support in a couple of matters pertinent to their subjects, yet they resort to badmouthing the same administration.

“We have observed they want to incite Kenyans but we won’t allow them. We want to tell some leaders to stop being political hermaphrodites.

“It can’t be from Monday you’re in government offices looking for development but when you get to rallies you abuse the same government.”

“I want to ask the deputy president, do not allow anyone in the rallies to get into your office. If they want roads or any other development project, let them go to Raila,” said Cheruiyot.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.