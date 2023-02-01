Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 01 February 2023 – Chelsea have signed midfielder Enzo Fernandez from Benfica for a British-record of 106.8m.

The deal for the Argentine World Cup winning player has surpassed the 100m Manchester City paid for Jack Grealish from Aston Villa 18 months ago.

The 22-year-old, who only joined Benfica last summer for around 10m, has signed an eight-and-a-half-year deal at Stamford Bridge to keep him at the club until the summer of 2031.

Chelsea had been in talks to sign the midfielder throughout January, but Benfica had refused to do business unless the Blues paid his ?120m release clause.

But Chelsea agreed on a deal of 121m at 9.15pm on Deadline Day after 12 hours of talks led by Chelsea’s co-owner Behdad Eghbali from London.

The Blues will pay a first installment of 30m with the rest of the fee paid in five further instalments.

Fernandez was left out of Benfica’s squad for their game against Arouca on Tuesday night, with the 22-year-old undergoing a medical in Portugal ahead of his switch to Stamford Bridge.

According to Portuguese broadcaster SIC, Fernandez will fly to the UK on Wednesday morning, with a private jet scheduled to leave Lisbon airport at 10.20am.

Fernandez will help to replace Jorginho, who joined Chelsea’s London rivals Arsenal on Deadline Day in a 12m deal.